Thugs Finance (THUGS) Price Reaches $3.24 on Major Exchanges

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 76.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $46,423.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00006848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 267.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00222897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00066573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00083521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00193693 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

