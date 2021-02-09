Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU) shares rose 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 7,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 25,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TBRGU)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition, Ltd. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

