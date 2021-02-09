TigerCash Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $400,462.26 and $3.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00382765 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare,

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

