Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 40.7%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) rose 40.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $42.35. Approximately 129,523,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 43,057,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tilray by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

