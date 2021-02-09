Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.80 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

Get Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. The company has a current ratio of 71.11, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.