Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$9.80 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. The company has a current ratio of 71.11, a quick ratio of 70.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.08.
In other news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.
Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
