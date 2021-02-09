Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.24

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.24 and traded as high as $27.67. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 24,859 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSBK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

