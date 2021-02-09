TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.18. TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a PE ratio of -8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19.

About TIMIA Capital Corp. (TCA.V) (CVE:TCA)

TIMIA Capital Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on providing financing to technology companies in North America. The company provides financing in exchange for variable monthly payments structured as a percentage of applicable revenue, subject to minimum monthly payments; and a fixed schedule of predetermined monthly payments.

