Timothy Douglas Marlow Sells 9,600 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$59,040.00.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.92. 142,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. The company has a market cap of C$427.48 million and a PE ratio of -37.89. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Get Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) alerts:

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.