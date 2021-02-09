Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.95

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.