Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.25. Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 78,500 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$92.00 million and a PE ratio of -33.75.

About Tinka Resources Limited (TK.V) (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project owns a 100% interest in the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of 16,917 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

