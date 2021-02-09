Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 51.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $453.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007575 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002173 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007625 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.