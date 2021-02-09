Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021


Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of CVE TTR traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.83. 55,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,784. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.90 million. Research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

