Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of CVE TTR traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.83. 55,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,784. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Get Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.90 million. Research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.