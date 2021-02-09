Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) alerts:

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.90 million.

Shares of TTR stock opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$4.34.

About Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.