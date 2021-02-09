TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.93 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $39.31 million and $3.93 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

