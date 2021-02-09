TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TSE X traded up C$0.59 on Tuesday, reaching C$125.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,118. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$84.50 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 27.94.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

