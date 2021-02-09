Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $776,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,917,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PATK traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 171,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,754. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $79.25.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

