TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Up 21.4%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) rose 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 1,255,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 215,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 78.06% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination products and services for indoor and outdoor surface, and air decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a point and spray disinfection/decontamination system; SteraMist Environment System, a system that provides room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

