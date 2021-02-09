Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Up 18.6%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) was up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 10,735,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,852,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Top Ships alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.