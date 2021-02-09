TOP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $445,999.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $445,999.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

