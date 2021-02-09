Tornado Cash Price Reaches $275.16 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $275.16 or 0.00594599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $63.24 million and approximately $59.92 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,814 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

