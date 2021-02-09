Tornado Price Hits $73.53 on Top Exchanges (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Tornado token can now be bought for approximately $73.53 or 0.00157035 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $441,194.77 and $938,154.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00235376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00066999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00191337 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.