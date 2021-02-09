TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.47).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.05.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

