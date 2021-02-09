Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for approximately 3.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

TM stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $153.85. 4,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

