Traders Buy High Volume of Marker Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,747 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

MRKR stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,570. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

