Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,638 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,899% compared to the average volume of 232 put options.

Several research firms recently commented on USAT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,444,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $641.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

