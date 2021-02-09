Traders Purchase Large Volume of EchoStar Put Options (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 598 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,096% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in EchoStar by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EchoStar by 1,261.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

SATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

