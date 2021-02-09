Traders Purchase Large Volume of Select Medical Call Options (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,469 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,445% compared to the average daily volume of 97 call options.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 33,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

