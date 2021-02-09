TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB lifted their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Shares of TA stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.65. 366,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.01. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$11.71.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$761,987.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

