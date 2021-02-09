TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.44.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

RNW traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.57. The company had a trading volume of 220,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,224. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.