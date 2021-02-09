TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG traded down $10.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.02. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,409. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.99. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $660.02.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.