TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.75

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 23300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$126.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randy Neely bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,500. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,305. Insiders acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $93,611 in the last ninety days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

