TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $1.32. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 905,844 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.