Travala.com Trading Up 9% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $90.21 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00247576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00086325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00093722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,951,318 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

