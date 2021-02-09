Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Buy

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TVPKF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

