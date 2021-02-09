Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.65 and a 200-day moving average of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

