Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $30,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $410.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.68, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.52 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

