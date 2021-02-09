Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,710 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.