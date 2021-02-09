Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 565 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $747.41 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $714.95 and a 200 day moving average of $747.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total value of $749,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.