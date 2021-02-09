Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $23.20 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Twilio by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $399.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $407.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.70.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

