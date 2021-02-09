Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $28.24 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $191.74 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

