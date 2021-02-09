Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $29.17 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

