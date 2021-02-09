Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $30.09 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,429 shares of company stock worth $9,070,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

