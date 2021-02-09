Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 783,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Altria Group by 88.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 835,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 119.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.