Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

