Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

