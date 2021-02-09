Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

LRCX stock opened at $532.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

