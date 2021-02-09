Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $126.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

