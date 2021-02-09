Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,150 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

