Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 380 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after buying an additional 136,790 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,168 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,385,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.56. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.