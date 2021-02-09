Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 6,320 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

